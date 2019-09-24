Kansas City man and woman face charges in deadly shooting

2 years 3 months 1 week ago Tuesday, June 13 2017 Jun 13, 2017 Tuesday, June 13, 2017 2:14:38 PM CDT June 13, 2017 in News
By: The Associated Press

LONE JACK (AP) — Two people have been charged with fatally shooting a woman and wounding a man near Kansas City.

Nineteen-year-old Danielle Bell and 23-year-old Raphael Corrioso are charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

Court records say a man flagged down a passing motorist last week near Lone Jack, said he had been shot and led authorities to homicide victim Rebecca Murphy.

Tracked down in Kansas City, Corrioso told deputies the victims had been confronted about a plan to rob Bell. The surviving victim told deputies that Murphy was fighting with Bell when they were forced into a vehicle, driven to a residence and forced to undress. He said that's when gunfire erupted.

 

