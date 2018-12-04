Kansas City man arrested after chase through two Mid-Missouri counties

JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Sunday against a man from Kansas City following a multi-county chase.

According to court documents, police tried to stop Trevon Jackson, 21, on West Dunklin street for traffic violations. Jackson kept going, however, leading to a chase that ended in Osage County. Police said the chase reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour at times.

When Jackson finally stopped, he reportedly told police there was a gun and marijuana in his car. Officers searched the car and found eight grams of marijuana and a handgun that had been reported stolen out of Jackson County. According to police, Jackson told them he fled because he bought the gun on the street and believed it was stolen.

Jackson has been charged with resisting arrest, with bond set at $10,000 cash. He is on probation for a robbery conviction, and also has a warrant for robbery in the Kansas City area.