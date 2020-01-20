Kansas City man arrested after Saturday homicide

HOLDEN— Law enforcement officers in Holden, Missouri have taken a man into custody after a homicide Saturday, according to a statement from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

Officers with the Holden Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff's Office responded a call in the 700 block of S. Market Street just before 2 p.m.

Robert W. Horton, 41, was found dead from gunshot wounds.

Jason M. Jones, 39, was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's department.

The Johnson County Prosecutor's Office filed charges against Jones for 22 felony counts including first degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and domestic assault, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

Jones is being held without bond.