Kansas City man arrested for meth conspiracy in mid-Missouri

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City man was sentenced to 13 years in prison Wednesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in mid-Missouri.

David Wayne Lederhos, 54, pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine from November 2015 to February 2016.

Police arrested Lederhos on Feb. 10. Six days earlier, an undercover buyer purchased approximately two ounces of meth from Lederhos. Officers searched his house and found 364 grams of the drug, as well as a 12-gauge shotgun, drug paraphenelia, and approximately 19 grams of marijuana.

Lederhos told investigators he had purchased one pound of methamphetamine the previous day for $8,000 and he purchased approximately one or two pounds every day.

Lederhos was sentenced without parole.