Kansas City Man Charged As Police Impersonator

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Kansas City man is jailed in Jackson County, accused of posing as a police officer and robbing a woman he arranged to meet at a motel.

The crime was one of four similar attacks from early May through mid-August. Prosecutors say more charges are possible.

Thirty-year-old Aaron Hall is charged with robbery, kidnapping and armed criminal action. Online court records did not list an attorney for Hall on Tuesday.

The charges stem from an Aug. 19 incident at a Kansas City motel where a woman said a man she had arranged to meet showed up in a police T-shirt and badge and carrying a handgun. The woman said the man handcuffed her, said she was being arrested for prostitution and stole money and a laptop computer before leaving.