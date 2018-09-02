Kansas City man charged in fatal shooting

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 29-year-old man accused in the January shooting death of another man in Kansas City has been charged with murder.

Twenty-nine-year-old Lorenzo D. Washington was charged Saturday with first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. Prosecutors say 52-year-old Thomas E. Kuzila Jr. was found shot to death in an alley early Jan. 30.

It is unclear if Washington has an attorney. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000 bond in the case.