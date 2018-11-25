Kansas City man charged in sale of guns to investigators

The Associated Press

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man is charged with selling more than a dozen firearms, including assault-style rifles, to undercover federal agents.

The Kansas City Star reports that 29-year-old Cory Adams is charged with eight counts of using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, possession of a stolen firearm and distribution of methamphetamine, marijuana and ecstasy.

Court documents say investigators purchased drugs and firearms from Adams multiple times in July, August and September.

It wasn't immediately clear if Adams had an attorney.