Kansas City man charged with fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting a man who tried to intervene in an argument the suspect was having with his ex-girlfriend.

Twenty-three-year-old MarKivius Woods was charged Monday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 23-year-old Austin Cupp. No attorney is listed for Woods in online court records. Bond is set at $250,000.

Court records say the shooting happened early Sunday when Woods went to see his son. The child's mother asked Woods to leave, saying he showed up too early. The two were arguing when others arrived.

Wood told police he fired what he intended to be a "warning shot" when Cupp lunged at him. Woods says he then fired two more shots when the victim continued to lunge at him.