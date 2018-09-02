Kansas City man charged with manslaughter in fatal car crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged with first-degree manslaughter for allegedly driving recklessly and causing a crash that killed a passenger.

Prosecutors also charged 31-year-old Juron D. Morris with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of driving with a suspended license.

Morris was allegedly driving at high speeds around 3 a.m. Sept. 12 when he lost control of his SUV on U.S. Highway 71.

Court documents say Morris and five passengers were ejected from the vehicle. Morris suffered life-threatening injuries, and two passengers were seriously injured. The other two passengers fled the scene.

Thirty-one-year-old Chevis D. Burch died at a hospital.

Passengers told police that they had been celebrating a birthday in Westport and were returning home. They say Burch had asked Morris to slow down.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $150,000.