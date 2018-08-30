Kansas City man convicted in death at child's birthday party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man will be sentenced in July for fatally shooting another man during a child's birthday party at a water park.

A Jackson County jury on Thursday convicted 24-year-old Divonte Lewis of murder and armed criminal action in the May 2015 death of 19-year-old Ryshun Bell. The shooting occurred at the CoCo Key Water Resort.

The Kansas City Star reported Lewis claimed he shot Bell in self-defense.

But prosecutors said Lewis shot Bell after he became angry when he and several others were asked to leave the party area.

Lewis will be sentenced July 29.