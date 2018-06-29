Kansas City man convicted of double murder

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City man has been convicted of fatally shooting two people in 2012.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jackson County jurors Friday found 51-year-old Oliver L. Todd guilty of two counts of second-degree murder. Court records say the killings happened after Todd argued with several people on the front porch of home. He then returned with a gun, killing 24-year-old Travis Pernell and 29-year-old Melvin Taylor.

The jury also found Todd guilty of one count of first degree assault and three counts of armed criminal action. Sentencing is set for Nov. 24.