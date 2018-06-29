Kansas City man dies in house fire

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A man was killed in a house fire in Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reported the fire broke out in the one-story home Monday afternoon. Kansas City Fire Department Chief Paul Berardi said firefighters found the victim, who is in his late 30s or early 40s. The victim's name was not released.

Berardi said the victim suffered some burn and smoke inhalation injuries, though the cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Berardi said the home did not have any working smoke detectors, and firefighters had to navigate auto repair equipment in the home to find the victim.