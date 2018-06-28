Kansas City man faces kidnapping, other charges after crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man faces kidnapping and other charges after authorities said he assaulted a woman, held her against her will and led police on a chase that ended with 10 people injured.

The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office announced charges of kidnapping, armed criminal action, resisting arrest and driving with a revoked license against 25-year-old Hakeem K. Harris on Sunday.

According to court records, a woman told police Harris assaulted her and held her against her will for about two hours.

The statement said officers later spotted Harris driving and attempted to pull him over. Police said he fled and struck another vehicle. Local media report 10 people were injured.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000. It wasn't immediately clear if Harris has an attorney.

Records said Harris denied assaulting the woman or detaining her.