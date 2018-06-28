Kansas City Man Found Dead at Eastern MO Quarry

DANVILLE (AP) - Authorities in eastern Missouri's Montgomery County are investigating a homicide.

Sheriff Bob Davis says workers arriving Friday morning at a quarry in Danville found the body of a 56-year-old Kansas City man on the parking lot. The sheriff says the man died of an apparent gunshot wound.

KSSZ-FM reports the man apparently had no ties to the Montgomery County area. The state Highway Patrol's Violent Crime Unit is helping with the investigation.

The man's name was being withheld while his relatives were notified.