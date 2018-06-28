Kansas City man gets 27 years for killing housemate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been ordered to spend 27 years in prison for the shooting death last year of a female with whom he had lived.

A Jackson County judge sentenced Dewayne Cornelius on Thursday in Kansas City, where a jury convicted him in June of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Cornelius was ordered to simultaneously serve 27-year sentences on each count.

Cornelius was found guilty of having fatally shot 27-year-old Nicole Appleberry in the back in May 2015 during a domestic dispute at the home they shared. Witnesses reported that Cornelius told them he had committed the killing.