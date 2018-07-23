Kansas City man pleads guilty to assaulting mail carrier

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man has admitted to putting a mail carrier in a choke hold and wrestling her away from her vehicle.

The U.S. attorney's office says 22-year-old Willie Rimpson pleaded guilty Monday to one count of impeding a U.S. Postal Service employee. Prosecutors say Rimpson demanded a check from the carrier in February. The carrier said she didn't have a check, and as she began walking to her next delivery, Rimpson put her in a chock hold and again demanded a check.

After struggling free, the carrier delivered the rest of the mail for that block. As she returned to her vehicle, Rimpson left his house and blocked her from getting inside. She eventually was able to push him away and drive away.

The sentencing date hasn't been set.