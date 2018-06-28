Kansas City man pleads guilty to passport fraud

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Kansas City man pleaded guilty to passport fraud in a case that prompted an FBI terrorism investigation.

Federal prosecutors say 22-year-old Isse Aweis Mohamud admitted Thursday that he lied about his travel plans last year when he applied for a passport.

The Kansas City Star reports that Mohamud said on his application that he was traveling from Kansas City to Canada but he didn't intend to make the trip. Instead, he traveled several months later to Egypt.

His family reported him missing and said they were worried he went overseas to "engage in jihadist activities."

Mohamud was arrested in Egypt and voluntarily returned to the U.S.

The agreement acknowledges that the government has no "direct evidence" he was involved in terrorism but it allows the government to continue investigating.