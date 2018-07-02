Kansas City man sentenced for 2013 killing during robbery

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 27-year-old Kansas City man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing another man during an attempted robbery.

Jackson County prosecutors say Willie J. Gibson Jr. was sentenced Wednesday.

He was found guilty last month of second-degree murder, attempted robbery and armed criminal action in the death of 29-year-old James Jackson.

Jackson was shot when Gibson and two other men tried to rob him.

[Editor's note: This article has been updated to include the most up-to-date information from the Associated Press.]