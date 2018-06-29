Kansas City Man Sentenced for Plot to Kill Wife

KANSAS CITY - A northeast Kansas man who admitted trying to hire someone to kill his wife has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 38-year-old Lee D. Smith, of Basehor, won't be eligible for parole under the sentence he received Thursday. The proceeding took place in Kansas City, Mo., where the failed plot was hatched last May.

Smith pleaded guilty in October. He admitted offering a Missouri man $1,500 to kill his wife when she arrived at her workplace in Overland Park, Kan.

The man instead called Kansas City police and pretended to go through with the plot, telling Smith the deed had been done and demanding payment.

Smith was arrested when police asked to meet with him to deliver some news about his wife.