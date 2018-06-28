Kansas City man sentenced to 135 years for child porn

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A convicted sex offender was sentenced to 135 years in prison for creating child pornography.

Charles Burge, of Kansas City, was sentenced Thursday for six child abuse-related charges, including three counts of statutory rape.

Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd says Burge used a girl while she was between 8 and 11 to create 140 child pornography images.

Zahnd says the investigation began when a foreign law enforcement agency for help identifying the child. Agents in Boston and Kansas City used computer forensics to determine the girl lived in Platte County.

Burge was arrested in October 2014 in north Kansas City. Because he had previous rape convictions in Marion County, Arkansas, Burge also was charged in Platte County as a predatory sexual offender.