Kansas City man sentenced to four concurrent life sentences

KANSAS CITY - A Kansas City man was sentenced to four concurrent life sentences for the murder of two men and the wounding of a woman.

Twenty-two-year-old Bronson Joyce was sentenced Thursday in the 2011 deaths of 42-year-old Alphonso Nicholson and 61-year-old Claude L. Carson. He was given concurrent life sentences for two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action, along with two concurrent 15-year sentences for assault and armed criminal action.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting occurred during a drug deal because Joyce believed a woman with Nicholson was a snitch and shot them. Court records indicate he then shot Carson because he was a witness and a crack user.

Joyce also told police that he had planned the killings for more than a month.