Kansas City Man Shot and Killed After Striking Pedestrian

KANSAS CITY (AP) - One man is dead after apparently striking a pedestrian with his car after an early morning argument and being shot by the same man.

Kansas City police say they received a call around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on a reported shooting. When they arrived they found a man dead at the scene, and early reports indicate he was killed by a pedestrian he struck.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital and treated for his injuries. Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.