Kansas City man shot by officer charged in earlier case

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 32-year-old Kansas City man who was shot by a police officer has been charged with assaulting his girlfriend before the shooting.

The Jackson County prosecutor said Sunday that Pierre Bey-Crawford was charged with rape or attempted rape and other crimes.

Charging documents allege Bey-Crawford sexually assaulted and strangled his girlfriend on Saturday.

He led police on a chase after he fled from her apartment. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Bey-Crawford fled on foot after the car crashed.

He allegedly "directed a black object” at an officer, who shot and wounded him. Bey-Crawford was taken to a hospital after the shooting.