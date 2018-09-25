Kansas City man shot in domestic dispute

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Kansas City male was shot with a non-life threatening gunshot wound according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the deputies responded a domestic dispute on the 3200 block of State Road AA near Holts Summit.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said the shooter was on the scene awaiting deputies to arrive and cooperative with the investigation.

The Callaway County Sheriff's Office said the shooting is being investigated as a possible self-defense incident and is ongoing.