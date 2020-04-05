Kansas City man shot in parking lot of fast food restaurant

LEE'S SUMMIT (AP) — A Kansas City man has died and a teenager is in custody after a shooting in a fast-food restaurant's parking lot.

The Kansas City Star reports the shooting was reported at 9 p.m. Friday at a Burger King in Lee's Summit. Police found 33-year-old Antonio Dennis of Kansas City, Missouri shot in the parking lot.

Witnesses gave a description of the shooter and told officers the man had run north from the parking lot. A 19-year-old suspect was quickly arrested and is in custody pending charges.

Dennis was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Police say they are investigating the relationship between the victim and the suspect to determine whether the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.