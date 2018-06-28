Kansas City mayor angry over shooting that wounds 2

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, says he's angry about a weekend shooting that wounded two people in the city's popular Country Club Plaza shopping and dining area.

Police say a man and woman sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the shooting about 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses told KSHB-TV that a fight involving teenagers near a candy store spilled into that business shortly before the gunfire outside.

There's no immediate word Monday about any arrests or charges.

Mayor Sly James said in a statement that he's thankful no one was killed and no additional bystanders were injured. But he says he's "angry that gun violence continues to shatter lives in all parts of our city."