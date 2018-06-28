Kansas City Mayor Says Son Sorry for Causing Ruckus at P&L

Kansas City, Mo. (AP) - Kansas City's mayor said his son is embarrassed after an early morning disturbance at a restaurant last weekend in the city's Power & Light entertainment district.

A police report said Kyle James was being disruptive at Fran's Restaurant at 4 a.m. last Saturday and left without paying his tab after being confronted by an off-duty police officer working security.

The report said James told the officer he could have him fired, and asked if the officer knew who he was. James was handcuffed after refusing to pay for his food, but later released and no charges were filed.

Mayor Sly James issued a statement saying his son was a "22-year-old man who made a mistake." He said his son was sorry for the incident.