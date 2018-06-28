Kansas City mayor says youth event to be evaluated

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City Mayor Sly James says an annual end-of-summer youth event will be evaluated after it ended early when fights erupted.

The Kansas City Star reports that James said Sunday that it was "unfortunate" that a "few troublemakers" caused problems at the Rock the Block event. The Union Station gathering was expected to run until 11 p.m. Saturday but was shut down about an hour early.

Rock the Block is one of many programs intended to give young people something fun and constructive to do during the summer instead of congregating at entertainment districts. The programs drew about 8,500 young people this year.

James said in a statement that the events will be evaluated, as happens every year. He says the community also will be asked what it wants.