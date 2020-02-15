Kansas City mayor starting pardon process for pot offenses
KANSAS CITY — The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, says beginning next week, his office will begin the process of pardoning misdemeanor marijuana offenses.
The Kansas City Star reports Quinton Lucas made the announcement during his first State of the City address on Wednesday. Lucas made the pardons part of his campaign for office in 2019.
He said he’d like to go further and remove marijuana from the code of municipal ordinances.
Lucas said his office would post an application on its website next week so nonviolent offenders with misdemeanor marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia possession on their records can ask for pardons.
