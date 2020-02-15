Kansas City mayor starting pardon process for pot offenses

1 day 4 hours 44 minutes ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 5:25:30 AM CST February 14, 2020 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY — The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, says beginning next week, his office will begin the process of pardoning misdemeanor marijuana offenses.

The Kansas City Star reports Quinton Lucas made the announcement during his first State of the City address on Wednesday. Lucas made the pardons part of his campaign for office in 2019.

He said he’d like to go further and remove marijuana from the code of municipal ordinances.

Lucas said his office would post an application on its website next week so nonviolent offenders with misdemeanor marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia possession on their records can ask for pardons.

More News

Grid
List

Pharmacy hosts Infant CPR Basics class
Pharmacy hosts Infant CPR Basics class
JEFFERSON CITY - Whaley's West Side pharmacy is taking extra steps to make young families feel comfortable if an emergency... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, February 15 2020 Feb 15, 2020 Saturday, February 15, 2020 6:15:00 AM CST February 15, 2020 in News

Miller County teacher receives 20 years for sexual contact with students
Miller County teacher receives 20 years for sexual contact with students
MILLER COUNTY - Former School of the Osage teacher Mark Edwards was sentenced to 20 years in prison Friday for... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 10:27:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to fight human trafficking in U.S.
Sen. Josh Hawley introduces bill to fight human trafficking in U.S.
COLUMBIA – Sen. Josh Hawley announced in a press release Friday he has introduced a bill that would help document... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 6:47:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Valentine's Day consumer spending is at an all-time high
Valentine's Day consumer spending is at an all-time high
COLUMBIA - Love is in the air and on the receipt at many restaurants and businesses during Valentines Day. This... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 5:26:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in Continuous News

Alleged arsonist set fire to his parents' house to claim insurance money
Alleged arsonist set fire to his parents' house to claim insurance money
VIENNA – The Maries County Sheriffs Department has arrested Gary Martin Travers Jr., of Jefferson City. The Maries County Prosecutor... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 3:34:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

New MKT trail addition proposed
New MKT trail addition proposed
COLUMBIA - Since 2013, Columbia Parks and Recreation has been working towards creating a 30 mile trail loop around Columbia.... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 3:30:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Mom of Audrain County inmate killed in jail attack settles for $5M
Mom of Audrain County inmate killed in jail attack settles for $5M
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The mother of a Missouri county jail inmate who died after another inmate attacked him for... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 3:16:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Last-minute Valentine's gifts mean help for students in need
Last-minute Valentine's gifts mean help for students in need
COLUMBIA – For employees who are scrambling for a last-minute Valentine’s gift, Veterans United has come up with a solution.... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 1:10:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

MU student charged with raping woman in January
MU student charged with raping woman in January
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a student at the University of Missouri on Thursday on suspicion of rape. Prosecutors have... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 12:28:00 PM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Keeping your teen moving may reduce risk of depression
Keeping your teen moving may reduce risk of depression
(CNN) -- Science shows moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise is good for us -- it improves sleep; lowers blood pressure;... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 11:46:11 AM CST February 14, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Kansas City mayor starting pardon process for pot offenses
Kansas City mayor starting pardon process for pot offenses
KANSAS CITY — The mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, says beginning next week, his office will begin the process of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, February 14 2020 Feb 14, 2020 Friday, February 14, 2020 5:25:30 AM CST February 14, 2020 in News

Columbia Public Schools will decide make-up snow days in coming weeks
Columbia Public Schools will decide make-up snow days in coming weeks
COLUMBIA - Thursday marks the seventh snow day for Columbia Public Schools. CPS has six snow days built into... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 7:39:00 PM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Gravel roads hard to work with for plow drivers and motorists
Gravel roads hard to work with for plow drivers and motorists
BOONE COUNTY - With winter weather moving through Tuesday night into Wednesday, plow drivers were out in full effect to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:42:00 PM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Maries County Sheriff's Office arrest man for August arson
Maries County Sheriff's Office arrest man for August arson
MARIES COUNTY - Gary Martin Travers Jr., of Jefferson City, has been arrested by the Maries County Sheriffs Department for... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:18:00 PM CST February 13, 2020 in News

MU Health Care hires several former Pinnacle providers
MU Health Care hires several former Pinnacle providers
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care and the MU School of Medicine announced that they have hired several former Pinnacle Regional... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 5:04:00 PM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Missouri Ethics Committee fines Greitens Campaign two years later
Missouri Ethics Committee fines Greitens Campaign two years later
JEFFERSON CITY - State ethics regulators have fined Former Missouri Governor Eric Greiten's campaign $178,087 for campaign violations. Greiten's... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 1:42:00 PM CST February 13, 2020 in News

No snow days: Staying warm when your job keeps you in the elements
No snow days: Staying warm when your job keeps you in the elements
COLUMBIA - On a day when morning low wind chills hit the negative double digits, people in certain professions didn't... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 1:34:00 PM CST February 13, 2020 in News

Missouri couple charged after admitting they often locked 9-year-old with autism in cage for hours
Missouri couple charged after admitting they often locked 9-year-old with autism in cage for hours
MAYSVILLE, MO ( WDAF ) -- Two women in DeKalb County, Missouri, are now facing charges after admitting they locked... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, February 13 2020 Feb 13, 2020 Thursday, February 13, 2020 12:40:00 PM CST February 13, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
11am 39°
12pm 41°
1pm 42°
2pm 44°