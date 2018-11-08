Kansas City Men Convicted of Drug Trafficking

KANSAS CITY, Kansas - Three men who were members of a drug trafficking ring that tried to take over the neighborhood around 20th Street and Longwood Avenue in Kansas City, have been convicted on federal drug trafficking charges, U.S. Attorney Barry Grissom said Monday.

Convicted by a jury in U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Kan. were:

Marcus L. Quinn, 30, Kansas City, Kan.: One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 280 grams of cocaine base ("crack cocaine"); one count of conspiracy to maintain a residence at 2636 N. 20th Street in furtherance of drug trafficking; one count of conspiracy to maintain a residence at 2632 N. 20th Street in furtherance of drug trafficking; one count of maintaining a residence at 2635 N. 20th Street in furtherance of drug trafficking; five counts of distributing crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of Northwest Middle School; and, one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of Northwest Middle School.

Mark A. Brooks, 33, Kansas City, Kan.: One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 280 grams of cocaine base ("crack cocaine"); one count of conspiracy to maintain a residence at 2632 N. 20th Street in furtherance of drug trafficking; and, one count of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of Northwest Middle School.

Willie F. Ford, 30, Kansas City, Kan.: One count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and more than 280 grams of cocaine base ("crack cocaine"); one count of conspiracy to maintain a residence at 2632 N. 20th Street in furtherance of drug trafficking; one count of distribution of crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of Northwest Middle School; and, one count of using a cellular phone in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The three defendants were members of a drug trafficking organization targeted by local and federal law enforcement agencies in an operation named Operation Camera Shy. Antonio D. Quinn, 32, Kansas City, Kan., pleaded guilty to leading the conspiracy and was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison.

Sentencing is set for November 15, 2011.