Kansas City minimum wage petition approved for ballot

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Council has agreed to put a citizen group's minimum wage petition on the November ballot.

The Kansas City Star reported the petition seeks a local minimum wage increase to $15 per hour by 2020. The council had to authorize the ballot question by Thursday to meet election authorities' deadline for the Nov. 3 election.

The council earlier approved its own ordinance increasing the city's base wage to $13 per hour by 2020.

But both efforts may become lost causes.

That's because the Missouri General Assembly has a special veto session beginning Sept. 16, when lawmakers will try to override a governor's veto and put in place a law prohibiting cities like Kansas City from adopting any minimum wage above the state-mandated level of $7.65 per hour.