Kansas City MoDot Worker Dies

LEE'S SUMMIT - A motorist struck and killed a traffic controller at a crash site early Friday.

According to a press release from the Missouri Department of Transportation Kansas City District, Motorist Assist Operator Clifton J. Scott, 50, was struck when controlling traffic around an Interstate 70/470 crash.

Scott celebrated 15 years of service with the Department on Monday.

He is survived by his fiancé, brother, sister and a 14-year-old son.