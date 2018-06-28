Kansas City Montessori students to participate in Model UN

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Sixteen students at a Kansas City

Montessori school will travel to New York next month to participate in the Model United Nations.

The program is a simulation of the main bodies of the United Nations and other multilateral organizations.

The Kansas City School District says the sixth-graders from Border Star Montessori will get a chance from April 13-17 to consider issues on the United Nation's agenda.

Participants make speeches, draft resolutions, and negotiate with allies and adversaries.