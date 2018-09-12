Kansas City Mother and Son Dead After Apartment Fire

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A northwest Missouri woman and her son are dead after a fire swept through their apartment over the weekend.

The Kansas City Star reports 39-year-old Tonya Hood and 17-year-old Chad Evans were found dead in their Richmond residence Sunday morning.

The blaze was reported at 8:40 a.m. Fire crews found heavy smoke billowing out of a downstairs apartment and light smoke coming from an upstairs unit.

Fire crews found Hood and Evans in the downstairs apartment. Officials say both died at the scene.

No cause had been determined Monday and damage estimates were not available.

Autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause of the deaths.