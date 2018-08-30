Kansas City museum considering cultural district

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - An ambitious plan being studied at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City could eventually bring a unified cultural district stretching in a 1-mile radius around the museum.

Supporters stress the plan offered by a New York design firm is only in its preliminary stages. The study includes lawns, walkways, bike trails and outdoor art all connected in a nearly 4-square-mile area with the museum at the center.

The plan from the Weiss/Manfredi urban design firm also calls for tearing down some current buildings - including some homes - on museum-owned land.

The Kansas City Star reports a form of the idea has been around for 50 years but it now a key goal in the museum's April 2013 strategic plan.