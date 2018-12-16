Kansas City officer hit by police car while chasing suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police say a Kansas City officer was seriously injured when he was hit by a police car while pursuing carjacking suspects.

The Kansas City Star reports the officer is in stable condition at a hospital Thursday.

Police were chasing a vehicle taken during a carjacking Thursday morning.

Three occupants crashed the vehicle then fled on foot. The officer was struck while he was chasing them.

Police say they caught the three suspects and are investigating. They suspect the stolen vehicle was used in recent robberies.