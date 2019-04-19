Kansas City officer hit by police car while chasing suspects

2 years 4 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, November 24 2016 Nov 24, 2016 Thursday, November 24, 2016 7:48:09 PM CST November 24, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police said a Kansas City officer was seriously injured when he was hit by a police car while pursuing carjacking suspects.

The Kansas City Star reported the officer is in stable condition at a hospital Thursday.

Police were chasing a vehicle taken during a carjacking Thursday morning.

Three occupants crashed the vehicle then fled on foot. The officer was struck while he was chasing them.

Police said they caught three suspects and were investigating. They suspect the stolen vehicle was used in recent robberies.

 

More News

Grid
List

Missouri social services director leaving for nonprofit job
Missouri social services director leaving for nonprofit job
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri social services director is resigning to take a job with a faith-based nonprofit.... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 8:33:00 PM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

Columbia high schoolers team up against challenges
Columbia high schoolers team up against challenges
COLUMBIA - Parents and fans cheered from the bleachers as they watched students of all different abilities show off their... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 7:34:00 PM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

Public weighs concerns over bill that would allow firearms on campuses
Public weighs concerns over bill that would allow firearms on campuses
JEFFERSON CITY - People packed the hearing room for a Senate hearing Thursday on a bill that would expand where... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 6:17:00 PM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
TARGET 8: Osage Beach aldermen vote down new fireworks bill
OSAGE BEACH - The Osage Beach Board of Alderman denied the passage of a new bill Thursday night that would... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 6:11:00 PM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

Callaway Co. EMS future headquarters bursts into flames
Callaway Co. EMS future headquarters bursts into flames
TANGLEWOOD - The Callaway County Ambulance District had plans to move into a new building by the end of... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 5:11:00 PM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

Family of I-70 shooting victim reveal concerns they had before the incident
Family of I-70 shooting victim reveal concerns they had before the incident
COOPER COUNTY - It's been four months since someone shot and killed Sioux Falls mother Melissa Peskey while she was... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 5:06:00 PM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

Meeting takes place to discuss Columbia bus route changes
Meeting takes place to discuss Columbia bus route changes
COLUMBIA - The Public Transit Advisory Commission met Thursday night to discuss Columbia's bus route changes. According to Columbia's... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 3:50:00 PM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

Missouri bill on college rape stalls in Senate
Missouri bill on college rape stalls in Senate
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A bill to change how Missouri colleges and universities handle complaints of sexual assault and harassment... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 2:01:00 PM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

Redacted Mueller Report released, Missouri congressional delegates comment
Redacted Mueller Report released, Missouri congressional delegates comment
COLUMBIA - Nearly two years after Robert Mueller took on the role of special counsel to look into Russian election... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 10:18:00 AM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

Fire in Millersburg burns automotive shop to the ground
Fire in Millersburg burns automotive shop to the ground
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Several agencies responded to a fire near Millersburg Thursday. Officials say they received a call around... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 6:56:00 AM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

UPDATE: 50-year-old time capsule opened, contents now on display
UPDATE: 50-year-old time capsule opened, contents now on display
COLUMBIA - On April 18, 1969, Boone County National Bank filled a model rocket with things from the time period... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 18 2019 Apr 18, 2019 Thursday, April 18, 2019 3:09:00 AM CDT April 18, 2019 in News

Jefferson City Parks and Recreation talks about dog park fee
Jefferson City Parks and Recreation talks about dog park fee
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Parks and Recreation Department is considering removing a fee for dog park users. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 8:05:00 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in News

Two years after Carl DeBrodie was reported missing, few criminal charges remain
Two years after Carl DeBrodie was reported missing, few criminal charges remain
FULTON - Wednesday marked two years since Carl DeBrodie was reported missing from an assisted living facility in Fulton, and... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 8:04:00 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in News

Bill supports "aggressive" dog breeds
Bill supports "aggressive" dog breeds
JEFFERSON CITY – A new bill up for hearing Wednesday night is fighting against the discrimination of what some consider... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 7:05:00 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in News

Bid to reduce Missouri's penalties for pot possession fails
Bid to reduce Missouri's penalties for pot possession fails
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An attempt to abolish jail time for possessing small amounts of marijuana has failed in... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 5:52:49 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in Continuous News

Lawmakers call for Missouri-Kansas City chancellor's resignation
Lawmakers call for Missouri-Kansas City chancellor's resignation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Some Republican Missouri lawmakers are calling for the resignation of University of Missouri-Kansas City Chancellor C.... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 5:26:00 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in Continuous News

Attorney General Schmitt launches "Real Opioid Pain" campaign
Attorney General Schmitt launches "Real Opioid Pain" campaign
JEFFERSON CITY - Attorney General Eric Schmitt is using a new website to ask Missourians to share their real-life stories... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 5:25:00 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in News

American Airlines to add additional flights to Chicago
American Airlines to add additional flights to Chicago
COLUMBIA – KOMU 8 News has learned American Airlines is adding additional flights to Chicago starting Friday, May 3. ... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, April 17 2019 Apr 17, 2019 Wednesday, April 17, 2019 5:00:00 PM CDT April 17, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 48°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
4am 48°
5am 46°
6am 44°
7am 45°