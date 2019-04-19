Kansas City officer hit by police car while chasing suspects

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police said a Kansas City officer was seriously injured when he was hit by a police car while pursuing carjacking suspects.

The Kansas City Star reported the officer is in stable condition at a hospital Thursday.

Police were chasing a vehicle taken during a carjacking Thursday morning.

Three occupants crashed the vehicle then fled on foot. The officer was struck while he was chasing them.

Police said they caught three suspects and were investigating. They suspect the stolen vehicle was used in recent robberies.