Kansas City official calls to remove more racist monuments
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City councilwoman is calling for a plan to remove monuments and rename streets that honor figures who were slaveholders or racists.
The Kansas City Star reported that councilwoman Melissa Robinson of the 3rd District introduced a legislation that would establish a 12-member commission to research and make recommendations to the City Council for removal of monuments of those “that held slaves, promoted racism or participated in the oppression and dehumanization of others.”
Robinson said she did not have specific streets or monuments she wanted to see changed but many of Kansas City’s major streets.
The legislation was referred to committee and is expected to be heard next week.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - A group of Columbia solid waste customers are pushing for roll carts to replace the current system. ... More >>
in
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Medical marijuana could be available in dispensaries this fall, now that two cultivation facilities passed inspection and... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City councilwoman is calling for a plan to remove monuments and rename streets... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS — KSDK News 5 On Your Side has learned St. Louis police officers executed a search warrant... More >>
in
MARSHALL - An employee of The Living Center at Fitzgibbon Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after showing no signs of... More >>
in
COLUMBIA -- The 90-day mask ordinance passed by Columbia’s City Council went into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday. The... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The City announced eleven drop-off recycling locations after it put curbside recycling on hold until further notice Wednesday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia's mask ordinance officially went into place at 5 p.m. on Friday, but many businesses in the city... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — Summer sport leagues in Columbia have been trying to keep athletes safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mid-Missouri... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - An employee at the Randolph County Sheriff's Department was fired after body camera video was released to a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are looking into two reports of indecent conduct on the MKT Trail, both of which happened within... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- Tiger Academy of Gymnastics is hosting a summer camp for kids to attend, but it is going to look... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – As Boone County struggles to keep up with the need for contact tracing in the community, volunteers are... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - UM System leaders unveiled a new plan to bring broadband access to a rural pilot community on Wednesday.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Bicentennial Bridge project is a $3.75 million dollar bridge to connect the Missouri State Capitol Complex... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — President Donald Trump has approved Missouri’s request for a federal disaster declaration for severe storms in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city mask ordinance for Columbia goes into effect at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and education will be... More >>
in