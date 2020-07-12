Kansas City official calls to remove more racist monuments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City councilwoman is calling for a plan to remove monuments and rename streets that honor figures who were slaveholders or racists.

The Kansas City Star reported that councilwoman Melissa Robinson of the 3rd District introduced a legislation that would establish a 12-member commission to research and make recommendations to the City Council for removal of monuments of those “that held slaves, promoted racism or participated in the oppression and dehumanization of others.”

Robinson said she did not have specific streets or monuments she wanted to see changed but many of Kansas City’s major streets.

The legislation was referred to committee and is expected to be heard next week.