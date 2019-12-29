Kansas City organization awards car to Kirksville veteran

16 hours 37 minutes 44 seconds ago Saturday, December 28 2019 Dec 28, 2019 Saturday, December 28, 2019 3:41:00 PM CST December 28, 2019 in News
By: Natalie Sopyla, KOMU 8 News

COLUMBIA - A Kirksville veteran got a surprise from a Kansas City-based organization Saturday morning.

Andrew Primm, an Air Force veteran, received a new car from Cars 4 Heroes. The group gifts veterans and other people in need with new cars to help them get a leg up.

Primm traveled to Columbia from Kirksville thinking he was attending a final interview with the organization to receive a car. He said he was shocked to be given one there.

"They completely caught me off guard," Primm said. "I drove up from Kirksville thinking I was going to see someone else go through this process. I was completely off guard."

Primm was homeless at one point and lived in a tent. He received assistance from a local senator and was able to get an apartment and a job.

He said getting a new car gives him peace of mind.

"It gives you a big step up all of a sudden," he said. "Now I'll be able to go out and pursue employment without concern about getting to and from."

Cars 4 Heroes founder Terry Franz is also known as "Car Santa." He said after helping thousands of people, the feeling never gets old.

"People think that having a big wallet makes you happy," Franz said. "Helping people like this and seeing the look on their face, the look of relief, you can't buy that."

Now that he has a new car, Primm said he wants to use it to help other people in his community.

"There's a lot of people that need rides here and there," he said. "It's going to give me the ability to reach out and help other people out."

To nominate yourself or someone else to receive a car, visit cars4heroes.org or cars4christmas.org.

