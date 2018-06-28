Kansas City petition challenges e-cigarette use restriction

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A petition drive in Kansas City is seeking to overturn restrictions on electronic cigarette use in enclosed public areas.

The Kansas City Star reports the Kansas City Council voted Nov. 19 to support three ordinances restricting tobacco and e-cigarette use. Two of the ordinances were aimed at raising the legal age to purchase the products from 18 to 21, and went into effect Sunday. The third ordinance bans the use of vapor products, including e-cigarettes, from enclosed public spaces.

A group called Bistate Regional Advocates for Vaping Education is gathering signatures to overturn the indoor vapor use ban in Kansas City. The group says the ordinance imposes expensive and unfair costs for separate ventilation systems on small independent vapor shops.

The deadline to turn in the petition was Sunday.