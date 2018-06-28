Kansas City police: 1 dead, 7 hurt after shooting, crash

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City police say one person is dead and six children are injured after a car accident caused by a gun fight. A seventh person was injured by gunfire.

Sgt. Kari Thompson tells the Kansas City Star the incident was reported around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Thompson says it appears two vehicles were involved in a rolling gun battle when one struck a third car of innocent bystanders. She says officers found one person dead in the victims' vehicle and six children hurt. The extent of their injuries wasn't immediately clear.

The newspaper reports one person injured by gunfire was found at the scene and one person has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

No identities were immediately released, and no further details were immediately available.