Kansas City police arrest Ferguson protesters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A photographer for The Kansas City Star was among several people arrested during a Kansas City march to protest the Ferguson decision.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté tweeted that four had been detained. The arrests happened Tuesday night as about 100 protesters marched through the upscale Country Club Plaza restaurant and shopping district to the Westport bar and entertainment area.

The Star reported that marchers encountered police barricades at the Plaza. Police blocked many intersections and attempted to keep the marchers out of the street.

The march was one of several Ferguson events in Kansas City. Earlier Tuesday, a crowd of 60 protesters led a short and mostly silent march that ended with speakers calling for an end to racial profiling.