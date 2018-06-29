Kansas City Police Find Woman's Body in Motel

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- A Kansas City man has been charged in the death of a woman who authorities say was killed before Thanksgiving and then hidden in the stairwell of a motel, where she wasn't found for two weeks. Jackson County prosecutors have charged 35-year-old Christopher Sanders with second-degree murder in the death of Sherilyn Hill. The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/tH8pex ) Hill's body was found Wednesday afternoon hidden under stairs at the Royale Inn. The medical examiner's office says she died of strangulation and blunt-force trauma. Court records say Sanders, Hill and another woman went to the motel to smoke crack on Nov. 23. The woman told investigators Sanders kicked Hill in the head until she became unconscious. The woman says she then fled. Sanders told detectives he didn't kill Hill.