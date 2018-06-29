Kansas City police honor man who took bullet for woman

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Police Department is honoring a man as a hero after he took a bullet in the back to save a woman's life in June.

KMBC-TV reports Qwamayne Frazier received a certificate of appreciation on Thursday night from the police department.

Frazier was hit by a bullet while trying to protect a woman from a shooting in Kansas City.

The woman was struck in the arm but wasn't seriously injured. She is now his girlfriend.