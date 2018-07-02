Kansas City police ID victim of accidental shooting death

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City, Missouri, police have identified the victim of an accidental shooting death as 17-year-old Garrett Turner.

The Kansas City Star reported that Turner died March 14 in a home's basement, where police found him on a couch.

A witness told police that he heard a loud bang and screaming, then rushed downstairs and saw the victim with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police have not released details of what led to the shooting.