Kansas City police investigate 2 weekend fatal shootings

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating two homicides that occurred early Sunday.

The Kansas City Star reports that an adult male arrived at a local hospital around 4 a.m. after being shot. He died of the wound at the hospital.

Authorities think the shooting was part of a disturbance among people who knew each other. Police aren't searching for a suspect.

Around the same time, police were called to an east Kansas City residence on a report of shots fired. They found a male victim dead in the home's driveway.

The two shooting deaths are the 98th and 99th homicides recorded in the city this year. In 2014, there were 81.