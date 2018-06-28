Kansas City police investigate 4 similar homicides on trail
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say they are investigating whether four homicides along a popular hiking and biking trail are related.
Police said Friday no evidence has linked the deaths of four white men along the Indian Creek Trail system since last August. The men were between the ages of 54 and 67. Three of them were walking their dogs on or near the trail.
Spokeswoman Capt. Stacey Graves said in an email that detectives are aware of the similarities and are reviewing the possibility the cases are related.
The latest homicide occurred Thursday, when 61-year-old Mike Darby was found dead.
Indian Creek Trail stretches 26 miles between Jackson County, Missouri, in south Kansas City to Johnson County, Kansas, in Olathe.
