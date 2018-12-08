Kansas City police investigate a homicide

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities are investigating a homicide in Kansas City.

Police said in a news release that officers responded around 2:30 a.m. Monday and found a man in his 20s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man was declared dead at the scene. No other information was immediately released, including the name of the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call police or a tips hotline.