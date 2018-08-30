Kansas City police investigate 'good shoot' Facebook post

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police said they are trying to determine whether an officer posted on Facebook that the killing of an unarmed black man by a white Oklahoma police officer was a "good shoot."

The Ida B. Wells Coalition Against Racism and Police Brutality in Kansas City captured a screenshot of Donald Ebert's reply to an article about Terence Crutcher's death in Tulsa last week. The post reads: "Should have dropped the entitlement card and listened the first time. Good shoot."

Police Capt. Stacey Graves said by email Friday police are "investigating for potential officer misconduct." Graves said Ebert works for the department and that police are investigating whether the post came from him.

The Associated Press left a message with the police union seeking comment Friday. Ebert's number isn't listed.