UPDATE: Kansas City police officer shot, remains in critical condition

KANSAS CITY, MO. (AP) — A shooting Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri, left a suspect dead and a police officer in critical condition after being shot in the head, police said.

Police Spokeswoman Officer Doaa El-Ashkar said in an email Saturday that the officer remains in the intensive care unit. Police are not identifying the officer and say his family is asking for privacy.

Police were called shortly before 5 p.m. Thursday to a restaurant where the suspect in the shooting, 31-year-old Ky Johnson of Grandview, was waving a gun, then fled on foot and opened fire on pursuing officers, striking one. A second officer fired back.